Bronny James Jr. has been balling out this year with Sierra Canyon. He is currently in his senior season, which means he will have to commit to a University soon. Overall, there are plenty of teams looking to grab him. After all, he is a tremendous talent who also has the name recognition that marketing departments love.

Throughout this season, everyone has become attuned to the fact that Bronny plays great defense. Additionally, his shot is starting to get a lot better, while his passing looks like his father’s. Needless to say, there is a lot of upside there, and fans cannot wait to see it.

Bronny James looks on at the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

New Bronny Highlights

Recently, a Twitter account called @HoopsMixOnly posted some highlights from Bronny’s most recent game. As you can see, he was all over the court during this game, and it was impressive to watch. On both sides of the floor, he proved to be a commanding presence.

Fans were extremely impressed with what Bronny had to offer in these clips. ESPN prospect journalist Jonathan Givony was particularly impressed as he wrote: “13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists for Bronny James. Showed his defensive versatility locking up on and off the ball, his improving J (3/8 3P) and his feel/unselfishness as a passer. Shot-creation/finishing (1/9 2P) still a work in progress. Strong all-around performance.”

Bronny really coming into himself the past few weeks. He’s been an absolute dawg. His intelligence, maturity, and composure will make him an incredible leader at the next level. Stock continues to rise pic.twitter.com/gQPBKUJ2uD — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) January 18, 2023

13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists for Bronny James. Showed his defensive versatility locking up on and off the ball, his improving J (3/8 3P) and his feel/unselfishness as a passer. Shot-creation/finishing (1/9 2P) still a work in progress. Strong all-around performance. pic.twitter.com/3iszxCdc5I — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 17, 2023

That pass at around 00:45 is so typical. He got his dad’s genes for sure .. https://t.co/GZuDLFwSzz — piè.siè (@kwabena_piesie) January 19, 2023

He really kno the defense n all. Jumper smooth too https://t.co/bD9nti79NC — Mykei Cannons (@mykeicannons_) January 19, 2023

It remains to be seen what Bronny will do in the future. However, he certainly has a bright career ahead of him as he has the guidance of LeBron over his shoulder.

Let us know what you thought of these highlights, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sports world.

