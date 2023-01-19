Bronny James Jr. Impresses With His Latest Highlight Reel
Bronny James Jr. continues to improve.
Bronny James Jr. has been balling out this year with Sierra Canyon. He is currently in his senior season, which means he will have to commit to a University soon. Overall, there are plenty of teams looking to grab him. After all, he is a tremendous talent who also has the name recognition that marketing departments love.
Throughout this season, everyone has become attuned to the fact that Bronny plays great defense. Additionally, his shot is starting to get a lot better, while his passing looks like his father’s. Needless to say, there is a lot of upside there, and fans cannot wait to see it.
New Bronny Highlights
Recently, a Twitter account called @HoopsMixOnly posted some highlights from Bronny’s most recent game. As you can see, he was all over the court during this game, and it was impressive to watch. On both sides of the floor, he proved to be a commanding presence.
Fans were extremely impressed with what Bronny had to offer in these clips. ESPN prospect journalist Jonathan Givony was particularly impressed as he wrote: “13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists for Bronny James. Showed his defensive versatility locking up on and off the ball, his improving J (3/8 3P) and his feel/unselfishness as a passer. Shot-creation/finishing (1/9 2P) still a work in progress. Strong all-around performance.”
It remains to be seen what Bronny will do in the future. However, he certainly has a bright career ahead of him as he has the guidance of LeBron over his shoulder.
