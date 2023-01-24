Bronny James Jr. is currently in his final year at Sierra Canyon. Over the past 12 months, many have noticed his growth as a player. He has become one of the top recruits in the nation, and he still has to choose his school. Consequently, he has narrowed it down to three places, including Oregon, USC, and Ohio State.

Moreover, there is this sense that at his current trajectory, he could be a first-round pick in the NBA. Of course, LeBron would love this as it would mean an opportunity to play with his son. However, only time will tell whether or not the prophecy comes true.

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School drives to the basket during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny Wins Big

Today, it was revealed that Bronny would become part of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team. This is one of the highest honors for high school basketball players as it showcases what the basketball community thinks of you. Now, Bronny will get to represent the team from out West.

Bronny James has been named a McDonald's All-American 👏 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/34nuEOkBhS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2023

As you can imagine, his father was incredibly hyped about all of this. He even took to Instagram where he showcased just how proud he is.

“Ayyyyyyyeeeeee @bronny!!!!!! Congratulations Son! So damn proud of you! Continue to be you through it all no matter what!! You’re truly AMAZING!!!” he wrote. “P.S. Congrats to all the other men and women who was named as well in the 2023 Class Micky D’s games! It’s an HONOR”

Bronny will have an opportunity to show out in the upcoming game, and all eyes will be on him. Despite carrying immense pressure, he seems to be handling it all in stride.

Let us know what you think of the accomplishment, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.

