Bronny James Jr. is set to have a very interesting year ahead of him. At the end of the current high school season, he is going to decide where he wants to play college basketball. Overall, he has narrowed it down to three schools. These colleges include USC, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Additionally, reports suggest that there may be a fourth school that is considering. Either way, Bronny is proving himself to be an exceptional two-way talent. Scouts are very excited about him as a prospect, and there is now a sense that he’d make the NBA even without LeBron’s influence.

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School shoots a free throw during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny Impresses

According to a report from Jonathan Givony, Bronny was on fire during the Hoophall Classic. Subsequently, scouts are calling for him to be a first-round pick. Moreover, there is this feeling that he is one of the few high school recruits who is developing at a rapid pace.

“Standing around 6-4 with a chiseled frame and long wingspan, James fits the bill for what NBA teams are looking for physically,” Givony wrote. “He put on a clinic defensively on the ball at Hoophall with five steals and one block. He uses his frame to get over screens seamlessly, almost always makes the right rotations plugging gaps off the ball, is smart about using verticality to protect the rim and generates countless deflections with his excellent mobility.”

Bronny James delivered a standout performance at Hoophall Classic, reconfirming his status as one of the best two-way players in high school basketball, a surefire future NBA player and strong first round candidate in 2024. ESPN analysis: https://t.co/xqEQmIsN4k pic.twitter.com/cfQ0VO5EEI — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 20, 2023

Bronny is one of those players who is definitely going to move the needle over the next little while. He has a lot of fans tuning into Sierra Canyon games, and his upcoming college decision will be quite the showcase.

