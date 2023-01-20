If you have been following LeBron and his career, you know that his oldest son Bronny has been around to see most of it. Bronny is now 18 years old while James has played 20 years in the league. Overall, they have been able to mature together, while fans have seen Bronny grow up.

These days, Bronny can be seen playing basketball for Sierra Canyon. He is in his senior season, and subsequently, he will be choosing his college. Bronny has shown tremendous growth in his game, and fans are truly impressed with what they have been seeing from him.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with his son Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon after the game against St. Vincent – St. Mary during The Chosen-1’s Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For instance, a clip of Bronny went viral this week. The video can be seen down below, and it depicts Bronny making a ton of great shots. Furthermore, we can also see Bronny playing solid defense, while making passes that would make even his own father blush.

LeBron Reacts

James has always proven to be a proud father. He is always talking about Bronny and Bryce’s accomplishments, which is truly amazing to see. On Thursday, LeBron had even more reason to be that proud father as he responded to the viral clip. In fact, James already sees his son as a pro.

“He’s SIMPLY a GREAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER but most importantly The GREATEST KID EVER!!! Oh and he’s a PRO too!” LeBron said.

He's SIMPLY a GREAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER but most importantly The GREATEST KID EVER!!! Oh and he's a PRO too! 😁 https://t.co/FlmNoUI1O7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 19, 2023

It is very hard to predict what will become of Bronny at the pro level. LeBron is committed to playing with him at some point, which goes in Bronny’s favor. Either way, it will be interesting to see play out.

Let us know what you think of LeBron’s remarks, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

