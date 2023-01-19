LeBron James has been playing in the NBA for 20 seasons at this point. Just a couple of weeks ago, he turned 38 years old, yet he is still playing like he is in his prime. For instance, just last night, he dropped 32 points against the Sacramento Kings. Sure, he didn’t win, however, he got one step closer to the scoring record.

When all is said and done, James will be a top 2 player in NBA history. Whether his haters like it or not, there is no denying what kind of contributions he made to the game. Simply put, you have to be the worst kind of hater in order to take away from what James has accomplished.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the second half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LeBron James & The Ridiculous Stat

There are quite a few stats that showcase just how good LeBron is. However, this stat from Bleacher Report may stun you. As you can see from the Instagram post below, James has played against nine father-son duos at this point. Of course, this stat was researched following his hilarious run-in with Jabari Smith Jr.

The duos in question are Gary Payton & Gary Payton II, Kenyon Martin Sr. & Jr., Rick & Jalen Brunson, Gary Trent Sr. & Jr., Adrian & AJ Griffin, Glenn Robinson Jr. & III, Glen Rice Sr. & Jr., Samaki & Jabari Walker, and Jabari Smith Sr. & Jr. Overall, this is nothing short of impressive.

As far as LeBron is concerned, he just wants to win that fifth title so he can match Kobe Bryant. For now, however, that is going to be a lot easier said than done. Hopefully, the Lakers find a way to get the necessary pieces.

