LeBron James is easily a top-two player in the history of the NBA. With multiple MVP trophies, four NBA titles, and a potential all-time scoring title, there is no doubt that Bron belongs on the league’s Mount Rushmore. Even the old heads have to agree at this point.

Having said all of that, LeBron has been going through some tough times with the Los Angeles Lakers. Consequently, there have been all sorts of rumors pertaining to a potential trade. However, at numerous points, LeBron has said he is all-in with the team.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches as his team plays the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on January 09, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Future Of LeBron James

According to a new report from Zach Lowe on his ESPN podcast, LeBron is very much committed to staying in LA. Essentially, there is a chance he could become resentful of the front office, although, for the most part, he has always wanted to finish his career as a Laker. Lakers fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

“I keep hearing he wants to stay with the Lakers,” Lowe said. “He wants to finish his career with the Lakers. His comments though should be interpreted as his patience is not infinite and if this is just a continued morass of losing, maybe that changes. But if you force me to bet, I’d still bet on him finishing his career with the Lakers. And I’d feel pretty confident in that.”

Of course, this would mean the Lakers would need to draft or sign Bronny James Jr. LeBron James wants to play with his son, and he will go anywhere around the league to make that a reality.

Let us know what you think LeBron should do, moving forward, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

[Via]