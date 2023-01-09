LeBron James is a player who will go down as one of if not the greatest to ever do it. With his four NBA titles and countless accolades, LeBron is a truly special player. Additionally, he is on track to pass Kareem for the most points of all-time which is a mark that has yet to be broken since 1982.

Overall, James is someone who needs to be praised and appreciated while he is still here. We don’t have many years left of James’ greatness, and to waste that would be a true shame. Unfortunately, that is what seems to be happening with the Lakers as they have struggled this season.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sure, the team is on a five-game winning streak. However, they do not have the firepower to contend for a title. There have been all sorts of rumors that James wants the team to be improved. While he himself has tried to separate himself from such reports, there still seems to be this sense that rival teams are preparing themselves.

LeBron On The Move?

In fact, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, some GMs are even making preparations for the offseason. If LeBron were to request a trade, some teams need to be properly prepared. Overall, this would mean securing assets that the Lakers would be interested in. Consequently, it could even affect how teams go about drafting.

A LeBron trade would not be good for the Lakers. It would leave them with Anthony Davis, who would subsequently want out. However, James is very powerful and if the Lakers don’t make the playoffs, he could want out.

