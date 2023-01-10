LeBron James has been at the center of numerous rumors. With the Lakers struggling to become a true title contender, some believe that LeBron wants to be traded. Of course, this would be one of the biggest trades in the history of the league, and no one knows what it would even look like.

Overall, LeBron doesn’t seem to be feeling these rumors. He has stated that his allegiance to the Lakers, although who knows how long that will last? If the Lakers miss the playoffs again, it seems possible that James would request a move. Additionally, with just a few years left in the league, LeBron wants that fifth title.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James To The Warriors?

In a report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an anonymous NBA executive made a wild assertion. Essentially, they believe there is a world in which James goes to the Warriors. However, it would take numerous pieces to make it happen. Regardless, the executive thinks the Warriors are the best option to make a trade happen.

“If there is a bidding war going on at some point [for LeBron], the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys – [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga or [Moses] Moody, or [Pat] Baldwin, whoever the Lakers want,” the exec said. “But you have to add either Poole or [Andrew] Wiggins, and that’s not easy. But if they want to win now, you can give up Poole if you are getting back LeBron, right? If they keep Draymond [Green] and come back with Steph [Curry], Klay Thompson, Draymond and LeBron, that would be a fun, fun team to watch.”

If LeBron ends up in Golden State, he will surely contend for that fifth title. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and LeBron would be an unreal combination. Although, it does seem pretty absurd to think about.

