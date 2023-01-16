For years, fans around the league have complained about how LeBron James has been officiated. Many feel as though he does not get the same calls that other superstars get. When you compare him to players across the league, he doesn’t get a ton of free throws. Overall, this has been very frustrating for his fans.

Now, however, it seems like his teammates are having problems as well. For instance, while attempting the last shot of the game last night, Russell Westbrook was held by Joel Embiid. Many thought it was a foul, although the NBA came out and sided with its referees. In the tweet below, it was noted that this has happened frequently to the Lakers.

This must be MUCH BIGGER STORY than it is.



What NBA is basically doing, is 2 days in a row, altering their own definition of the rules, their own guidelines to tell the fans to “believe them” instead of our own eyes on Game Deciding Plays!



How is this not a Huge Scandal?



🤨 https://t.co/TFc6tKGany — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) January 16, 2023

LeBron James Responds

LeBron James ended up seeing this tweet and decided to respond. Clearly, he feels very strongly about this subject. He has seen this stuff throughout his whole career, and at this point, enough is enough. Overall, LeBron feels nothing but frustration over all of this.

“: And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, “I didn’t see it” or “It wasn’t a foul”. It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad!” LeBron wrote.

And all year they keep telling me to my face on the court, “I didn’t see it” or “It wasn’t a foul”. It’s not making sense to me seriously! Frustrating as hell man! Anyways keep going Squad! 💜💛👑 https://t.co/tsrlXtJjuO — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 16, 2023

The Lakers are struggling with more than just the officiating at this point. The team just can’t seem to keep it together for more than five games at a time. Consequently, they can’t get anywhere close to the playoffs.

Let us know what you think of LeBron James’ remarks, in the comments down below. Does he have a point? Additionally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a foul call during the second half of the game against Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

[Via]