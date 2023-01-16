Russell Westbrook has made some pretty bad shots as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Overall, numerous fans have shown a sort of distaste for him over the years. Unfortunately, Russ has been unable to truly shake these criticisms. Even in his new role off the bench, Westbrook just hasn’t been able to be the guy the Lakers need.

Consequently, when Russ makes a mistake, the fans are ready to let him know. That is exactly what happened Sunday night as Russ missed the last shot to beat the 76ers. Instead, the Sixers won the game and made the Lakers look terrible. In the video clip below, you can see just how poor Westbrook’s attempt at the basket truly was.

I WANT RUSSELL WESTBROOK ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yCpHhKcLDw — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 16, 2023

Russell Westbrook Responds

According to reporter Kyle Goon, Russell Westbrook spoke about his last shot after the game. Subsequently, he blamed Joel Embiid, claiming that Embiid fouled him. Westbrook believes had Embiid let go of him, he could have easily made the game-winning lay-up.

“Russell Westbrook said in the locker room that the final play was a shot attempt that was obstructed by Joel Embiid grabbing his right arm,” Goon wrote. “Westbrook showed a handful of reporters a screenshot of the play where Embiid appears to be grabbing him.”

Russell Westbrook said in the locker room that the final play was a shot attempt that was obstructed by Joel Embiid grabbing his right arm. Westbrook showed a handful of reporters a screenshot of the play where Embiid appears to be grabbing him. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 16, 2023

Unfortunately for Westbrook, fans were not trying to hear any of this. In the tweets below, you can find various posts in which people were livid with Westbrook. Overall, he has become an easy target for basketball fans, and his latest efforts certainly did not help. If you’re a Lakers fan, you probably had steam coming out of your ears last night.

soon as he started bobbling the ball , i woulda hit my touchpad and called timeout https://t.co/6AeXleaiv2 — t-roy (@robberytape) January 16, 2023

Lebron walking off is Hilarious https://t.co/zwYIs3bgcL — 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) January 16, 2023

Funniest part is he definitely got fouled there but he should know they never call fouls on him and Bron https://t.co/e8NCMiMuQ3 — 🕊🦜JJ GŃG🦅🦜 (@V3nom_jj) January 16, 2023

For the Lakers, this season has been one step forward, and two steps back. They remain outside of the playoff race, and these losses are not helping their case.

