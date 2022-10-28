Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be at complete odds these days. Despite his best efforts, Russ has proven that he cannot play with this team. He doesn’t fit particularly well with the Lakers roster, and on most nights, he has some of the worst shooting performances of his career.

The Lakers have been desperately trying to figure out what to do with him. Of course, they could always come through with a trade, but that has yet to materialize. The team is 0-4 and as long as Russ is on the roster, they need to find a way to make him serviceable. Otherwise, it’s another year of mediocrity for the Lakers.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Today, it was revealed that Russ would return to the Lakers lineup after missing a game with a hamstring injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Russ will be placed on the bench to start the game. This is what they tried in the preseason, although it lasted just one game.

There is a twist, however, as Russ will be starting the game if Anthony Davis has to miss the game. AD is suffering from some back issues, and the Lakers are prepared to start Russ if they absolutely have to.

Westbrook's status could be impacted by Anthony Davis' game-time decision on his back. If Davis is out, that could keep Westbrook in the starting lineup, sources said. https://t.co/O4sxRngIoA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2022

In another report from Wojnarowski, it was revealed that Russ is expected to be starting from the bench for the “foreseeable future.” This is going to be a huge demotion for Westbrook, and he will have to get used to it. The Lakers are serious about him being a bench player, and there is nothing he can do about it.

Some sources believe that Russ wants to run as far away as possible from the Lakers, and this will probably only exacerbate the situation. Either way, this could have been avoided with some improved play on the court.

Westbrook coming off the bench is the Lakers' plan for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN. They'll see how it goes tonight — barring Anthony Davis needing to sit out with his back. https://t.co/vmTiQQTsKu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2022

Let us know what you think of the Lakers’ decision, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.