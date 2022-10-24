Yesterday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in what should have been a winnable game. Instead, the Lakers gave up a late lead, and Russell Westbrook was horrible down the stretch as he missed what could have been a go-ahead mid-range jumper.

LeBron James tried his best to give his team a win, however, he missed the game-tying shot at the buzzer, which led to a third-straight loss for this team. The Lakers have one of the hardest schedules in the entire league, and it is only going to get worse from here on out.

With Westbrook taking some bad shots near the end of the game, you can imagine that reporters were quick to ask LeBron about it. In the end, however, LeBron opted to be a bit more diplomatic in his answers. Simply put, he had no interest in putting down his teammate, who is already being piled on.

“I can tell that you guys are in the whole Russell Westbrook category right now. … You guys can write about Russ and all the things you guys want to try to talk about Russ… It’s not who I am,” James said.

LeBron James is asked about Russell Westbrook’s shot during the postgame press conference.



His answer: pic.twitter.com/4J43K5XHnJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022

The Lakers are a mess and it’s going to be almost impossible to dig themselves out of this hole, especially with Russ on the roster.

Whether or not a trade comes soon, remains to be seen.