Russell Westbrook has not been good for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past year. His time in L.A. has been a disaster and nothing has helped his game. Coming off of the bench, new schemes and a new coach have not been enough to make Russ actually care about the game.

Last night, the Lakers played against the Clippers and lost by six points. It was a close game that would have been a blowout in favor of the Lakers had Russ actually shown up to play. Instead, he went 0/11 from the field and scored a measly two points. He also notched three rebounds and four assists, which is a far cry from his triple-double history.

Russell Westbrook tonight:



2 points

3 rebounds

4 assists

5 steals

0/11 FG



This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/HmWwqvXCQQ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 21, 2022

Shockingly, Westbrook told reporters after the game that he played “solid.” This is next-level delusion from Westbrook, although, at this point, we can just chalk it up to him wanting a trade.

Two points from a player making $47 million per year is simply unacceptable, and nothing seems to be changing. If you’re LeBron James, this has got to be the final straw. With performances like this, the Lakers will not be in the playoffs this season.

Let us know what you think of the Westbrook situation, in the comments down below.