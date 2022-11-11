Russell Westbrook was having a rough go of things last year. He didn’t fit in with the Lakers roster and he was struggling to get in a rhythm. In the first few games of this season, we saw much of the same. Fortunately, coach Darvin Ham demoted Russ to the bench, and it saved his reputation.

Russell Westbrook Resurgence

Over the last few games, Russell Westbrook has looked phenomenal on the second unit. With LeBron off of the floor, Westbrook has been given the space to carry the ball himself. It has been huge for Russ’ confidence, and at this point, Lakers fans are cheering his name.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers wears a Vote tshirt and laughs with teammate Austin Reaves #15 during warmups before their game against the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena November 7, 2022 in Salt Lake City Utah. t (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, they would have been booing him, all while calling for some sort of trade. In fact, the Lakers were exploring trades for Russ. The Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Utah Jazz were all options. However, most teams didn’t want to take on Russ’ contract.

Teams Want Westbrook

With Russell Westbrook’s latest resurgence in mind, it seems like teams have changed their minds about Westbrook. According to reporter Chris Haynes, teams are now calling the Lakers about Russ. It used to be the other way, which just goes to show that teams are confident in Westbrook again. As Haynes reported, however, the Lakers don’t appear interested.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a three-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage,” Haynes wrote. This is in line with the Lakers’ recent philosophy in which they have said time and time again that a trade is not on the table right now. At 2-9, the Lakers might have to change that mentality.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA. Also, let us know what you think of Westbrook’s play, in the comments below.

