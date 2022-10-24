Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have been a match made in hell. Westbrook has not been able to excel with the Lakers roster and even with a new head coach, it appears as though he just isn’t cut out for his new team. It has led to a lot of trade talk, although some NBA analysts are going with a much more dramatic take.

For instance, Westbrook’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins took to First Take today with a warning for Russ. As you will see in the clip below, Russ has been so bad that his recent play could result in much worse than just a trade or a demotion to the bench.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“If [Russell Westbrook] don’t be careful, he will find himself out of the league come next year,” Perkins said. This is a very harsh assessment of the situation, although Perkins could very well be right. Russ has proven to be a bad fit with the Lakers, and he hasn’t exactly gone out of his way to be a good teammate. In short, Russ is in for a rude awakening next summer when he becomes a free agent.

.@KendrickPerkins on Russ' performance:



"If [Russell Westbrook] don't be careful, he will find himself out of the league come next year." pic.twitter.com/gv4gO98eQP — First Take (@FirstTake) October 24, 2022

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.