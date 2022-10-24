Russell Westbrook and the Lakers have not been very good together over the past couple of years. Russ has not been a good fit for the team, and over the last few months, the Lakers have done everything they can to accommodate the man. Unfortunately, the bad performances have continued, and it has left the Lakers with few other choices.

Prior to the start of the season, it seemed like a Westbrook trade could be on the horizon, especially with teams like the Indiana Pacers trying to off-load some contracts. A trade never materialized, and now, it is being reported by The Ringer that the Lakers are now back to negotiating with a couple of teams.

Those two teams are, of course, the Pacers and the Utah Jazz. Interestingly enough, the Jazz seemed to be a team in the midst of a tank, but they have started the season 3-0 thanks to some incredible team basketball. It feels like the Jazz may actually compete this year, which is certainly the opposite of what Danny Ainge was hoping for.

That said, perhaps trading for Russ will give this team the roster to actually start tanking. Sure, it’s a harsh criticism of Russ, but when you’re the point guard on an 0-3 team, some criticism is deserved.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

