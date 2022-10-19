Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t exactly been the best fit for one another. At this point, the whole league knows that the Lakers would be better off trading Russ and getting some shooters on the roster. It is ultimately why the Buddy Hield rumors have been so potent as of late.

After last night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, Charles Barkley spoke about Russ and how the Lakers should make a trade now, rather than later. As you will see below, Chuck thinks Russ has no spirit left, and it is completely the Lakers’ fault. It’s a harsh assessment, although it is one fans agree with.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook,” Barkley began. “I admire him. I respect him. It’s time for the Lakers to move him. They have taken all his joy out of life and basketball. It’s not about the numbers. This guy used to be so exuberant playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. He’s gutted.”

It remains to be seen if a trade will happen anytime soon. The Lakers could give it a month before doing something, although that might be too late of a timeframe.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the NBA.