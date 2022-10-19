LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost their opening night game to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It was a very disappointing game for the Lakers who went 10-40 from beyond the arc. It was a bad shooting performance that just goes to show that this Lakers roster is not constructed properly.

Rob Pelinka has been heavily criticized for the way he has put this team together, and fans have been on him about it. As it turns out, LeBron is also aware of just how oddly constructed this team is. After the loss last night, LeBron told reporters that the team is not made of shooters and that teams are essentially letting them have good looks. It was a rough assessment that Pelinak needs to be paying attention to.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“We’re not a team constructed of great shooting,” LeBron said. “It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team…like if you had a bunch of underneath route runners, the quarterback’s not throwing 20+ yard passes downfield.”

The Lakers cannot keep playing like this if they want to go far this year. As it stands, a trade is probably the only thing that can save them.