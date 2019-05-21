Rob Pelinka
- SportsLeBron James & Lakers Front Office Embroiled In Power StruggleLeBron James and the Lakers need to make a move, and fast.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Delivers Major Lakers Criticism That Rob Pelinka Needs To HearLeBron James didn't hold back when speaking about the Lakers roster.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRob Pelinka Speaks Out On LeBron James' New DealThe Lakers needed to make this deal work.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob PelinkaThe Lakers need to keep LeBron by any means necessary.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRich Paul Associate Could Become Lakers GMKlutch Sports continues to make moves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRob Pelinka Roasted By Other NBA General ManagersRob Pelinka isn't looked at favorably around the league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJared Dudley Befuddled Over Rob Pelinka Award SnubJared Dudley couldn't believe Rob Pelinka was passed over for Executive Of The Year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRob Pelinka Divulges Kobe Bryant Texted Him Moments Before CrashKobe Bryant and Rob Pelinka shared a tight bond for years prior to Kobe's untimely passing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Explains Why He's To Thank For Lakers Recent SuccessMagic wants his credit.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballLakers GM Rob Pelinka Speaks On DeMarcus Cousins Threatening His Baby's MomCousins was accused of threatening the mother of his child.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLakers Offer Update On DeMarcus Cousins Domestic Violence AllegationsThe Lakers are doing their due diligence.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers' Rob Pelinka Reacts To Losing Kawhi Leonard SweepstakesPelinka is ready to move forward with his current team.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLaVar Ball Claims Magic Johnson Promised LiAngelo A Spot On The LakersThe Lakers just keep getting better and better.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKobe Bryant Is "Livid" About Being Implicated In Lakers Drama: ReportKobe doesn't want to be associated with the BS.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers' Rob Pelinka Made Up Story About Kobe Meeting Heath Ledger: Report"no such arrangement was made and no dinner ever took place."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDwight Howard On Lakers Drama: "It's Just Business""It's just business. Not drama."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRob Pelinka Thinks The Lakers Can Win A Title As Soon As Next YearThe Lakers have high hopes despite all the noise.By Alexander Cole