LeBron James has played decently to start the season, however, the Lakers have been a disaster. The roster construction on the Lakers is nasty. They have no shooters and the chemistry is non-existent. If you are a fan of the team, it has been hard to watch.

LeBron Wants A Trade

Don’t let the header fool you. LeBron isn’t looking to be traded by the Lakers. Instead, he wants the Lakers to make a trade for some shooters. The Indiana Pacers are a team that the Lakers have looked at, but nothing has actually happened.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts toward Anthony Davis #3 during a 120-117 Lakers overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This is yet another example of just how unserious Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office is. Jeanie Buss doesn’t seem to know how to run the team, while Pelinka is tanking LeBron’s legacy in real-time. It’s a mess, and Lakers fans are simply fed up.

Power Struggle Brewing

Now, according to Chris Haynes, things are going even worse for LeBron and his desire to see a trade happen. The Lakers superstar and front office are embroiled in a power struggle in which Pelinka is not budging. Pelinka wants to keep the team’s draft picks, and LeBron wants them gone so they can win now.

Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers walks to the court before a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena on October 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 114-99. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Per Haynes:

“James … does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team.

…With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season.”

Head coach Darvin Ham (L) and vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers talk before a preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena on October 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 114-99. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

