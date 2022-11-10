LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a horrible start to the season. James has played well, however, the rest of the team is just not very good. The Lakers have the worst shooting in the league, and it isn’t getting any better. Not to mention, it feels like they have no chemistry.

Lakers Keep Losing

Last night, LeBron went out and dropped 30 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. Yet again, this was not enough to help his team win. Instead, the Lakers lost by double-digit points, at a final score of 114-101. With this loss, the Lakers are now a measly 2-9 on the season.

Something that fans have noticed this season is how LeBron never gets the benefit of the doubt from the referees. Most superstars are given an advantageous whistle. For instance, as soon as Ja Morant is fouled, the ref calls it. When James is fouled, however, the refs put their whistles away.

LeBron Might Start Flopping

LeBron has noticed this, and he is simply fed up with it. While speaking to the media. James even joked about how he needs to start flopping in order to get the attention of the officials.

“I love physicality,” LeBron insisted. “But I would also love for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. I mean, four free throws once again. I look at a lot of guys tonight, shooting a lot of jump shots, and they going nine, 13 times to the free throw line.

LeBron says he “seriously” has to learn how to flop because he’s tired of hearing “I missed it” from the refs. He talked about this on Sunday, too. pic.twitter.com/B6peKoIBgz — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 10, 2022

“I gotta learn how to flop or something. Seriously. I need to learn how to do that. Swipe my head back or do something to get to the free throw line. Cause the ‘I missed it’ is getting repetitive. Three straight games of ‘I missed it.’”

With the Lakers struggling, LeBron will need to do anything he can to help get wins. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the basketball world.

