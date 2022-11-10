LeBron James has been trying his best to carry this Lakers team this season. Simply put, the Lakers stink right now. They don’t have any shooting, and they have some starters who are scoring zero points. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is playing injured, and Russell Westbrook is still trying to find himself.

Another Bad Loss

This is a nightmare season for the Lakers, and last night, it got even worse. They played their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. In the end, they lost by a score of 114-101. Thankfully, LeBron had himself a solid outing, as he scored 30 points. At least someone is scoring for them.

Additionally, AD was able to come through with 21 points, although it is clear that he is missing a step. This is an unfortunate development for the Lakers, who are now 2-9 on the season. They are one of the worst teams in the entire league, and they don’t even have their draft pick this summer.

If you’re LeBron, you have to be wondering what went wrong. Obviously, this roster is not constructed properly, and it’s malpractice that Rob Pelinka was given an extension.

LeBron Is Tired

Either way, LeBron is frustrated, and that frustration came out during a media session last night. When a reporter told LeBron that the team is in a tough spot, James laughed it off and said “Really? Captain obvious.” Clearly, LeBron is sick and tired of what’s happening with his team.

"LeBron. The team is just in a tough spot right now being 2-9…"



LeBron: "Really? Captain obvious.”



(h/t @_Talkin_NBA)



pic.twitter.com/3uGa6GK29w — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 10, 2022

LeBron is turning 38 this season, which means it is going to be hard to keep up this play. You can’t ask someone his age to carry a team, and that’s exactly what the Lakers are doing. Overall, it is a bad situation that isn’t getting any better.

Let us know what you think of LeBron’s remarks, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

[Via]