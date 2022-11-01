There is no doubt that the NBA is one of the most dramatic leagues in the entire world. Players are constantly tampering with each other and trying to make a case for why they should go to teams they aren’t even playing for yet. It is a league that has more roller coaster days than boring ones, and this week has been further proof of that.

For instance, the Lakers are constantly being shrouded in rumors about Russell Westbrook. Fans want to know if the Lakers will finally make a deal with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. As it turns out, Myles Turner wants to know the answer also.

While speaking to Adrian Wojnarowski, Turner made the case for why the Lakers should trade for him. He thinks he can bring a lot to that team, and he already seems to have this visualization of himself in a purple and gold uniform.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team,” Turner said.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Turner has since backtracked on his comments. This could have been a huge issue with his teammates, and Turner wanted to let people know that he is still very much invested in the Pacers.

“I’m excited about what we have here in Indiana,” Turner said. “I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions. This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana. I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy.”

It’s a little late for Turner to take back what he said, but he certainly tried it. At this point, that Lakers trade is probably closer than we may think.

