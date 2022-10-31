While the Lakers were able to get a win last night, there is no doubt that they could probably benefit from a trade. Of course, it would make the most sense to trade Russell Westbrook, who hasn’t been a great fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. There are some amazing potential deals they could go after, and the Pacers have some players of interest.

For a while now, the Lakers have been seeking Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. In order to make this trade happen, they would have to send Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Pacers. This is not an easy deal to make, as it essentially mortgages the Lakers future.

At this point, the Lakers don’t have many options. They are a poorly constructed team and grabbing players like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner would make them a much better team. In fact, Turner agrees with this assessment.

The Pacers big man got to speak to Adrian Wojnarowski recently, and during the interview, he made a case for the Lakers to trade for him. Basically, Turner has been paying attention to what is going on in Laker-land, and he wants in on the potential deal. Turner had previously sought out a trade last season, but it never came. Now, he has an opportunity to get what he wants.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in. I know what I can provide for a team,” Turner said.

Rob Pelinka doesn’t seem to be in a big rush to make a trade, although he should probably think about it. Turner seems like he wants to be a Laker, which is a huge plus to making a deal. The same cannot be said of Russ, and if you want to win a chip, you need all your players on board.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest news and updates from around NBA world.