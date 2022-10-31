It has been a difficult start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. They have largely been terrible as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis have failed to find chemistry. Poor shooting has truly plagued the Lakers in every single sense of the word, and it has fans already calling for an early-season trade.

So far, however, the Lakers have vowed to keep things the same. The only real difference is that head coach Darvin Ham has decided to put Westbrook on the bench, moving forward. They believe he is better suited towards the second unit, where he can actually play with the ball more.

Last night, these new strategies seemed to pay off for the Lakers as they nabbed their first win, against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are a pretty good team, so it was nice to see the Lakers actually do something against a team that is pretty strong. Everyone on the Lakers was getting active in the match, including Westbrook who had 18 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds.

It was Westbrook’s best game of the season, and Lakers fans are hoping for more of this as the season wears on. That said, the Lakers were extremely excited about getting that first win. As you can see in the clip below, Lakers fans were so happy about the win that they began pouring drinks on Darvin Ham, who got his first win as a head coach in the NBA.

The #Lakers celebrating Darvin Ham’s first win as an NBA head coach.



🎥: @94feetofgame pic.twitter.com/DRNtRUguPM — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 31, 2022

With the win, the Lakers are still stuck at a record of 1-5, which leaves them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They have a lot of work to do to get themselves out of this hole, and there are still a lot of good teams left to play over the coming weeks.

Regardless, the fact that Russ played well coming off the bench should be good news for the Lakers. If he continues down this trajectory, the Lakers have a great chance of finding their way back to .500, which could then lead to a playoff berth months down the line.

No matter what, this team is not constructed very well, so Lakers fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the league.