LeBron James came into this season looking to avenge the Lakers’ failures from last season. Back in 2022, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, and they couldn’t even secure a play-in game. It was an incredibly impotent effort, especially when you realize that the team had three superstars, and still does.

Heading into last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers had a record of 0-3. With Russell Westbrook on the roster, the Lakers continue to struggle, and it’s not getting any better. Interestingly enough, Russ was out with an injury last night, which was the perfect opportunity to show that you’re better off without him. Instead, the Lakers put up a pitiful effort with some truly garbage shooting. As a result, the Nuggets won the game by 11 points, all while LeBron was mentally checked out by the fourth quarter.

It was yet another horrible outing for the Lakers who have pretty well given up on their season just four games in. They need to make a trade right now, as this team has some of the worst roster construction we have truly ever seen. Of course, the calm and rational fans on NBA Twitter feel the exact same way, and they let those feelings be known on social media.

Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe was particularly upset at what he was seeing, saying “Lakers are just a bad basketball tm. With or w/o Russ. They’re TERRIBLE. Bron has 7 turnovers with 4-10 shooting. He’s playing the worse gm I’ve seen in play in 4ever.”

From there, fans continued to berate the Lakers, while also posting a bevy of memes. Needless to say, this is a very bad time for the Los Angeles Lakers. They are off to a pitiful 0-4 start and if they don’t start winning games soon, then the season will be a wash very early on.

Check out what people had to say about the Lakers, down below.

