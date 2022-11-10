Kyrie Irving’s sharing of an anti-semitic documentary has led to lots of discourse over the past week. Of course, Kyrie was suspended by the Nets for his actions, and he has since apologized. This controversy led to comments from players around the league, including LeBron James.

James got to play with Kyrie so it was obvious that he was going to be asked about the situation. In the end, LeBron took a diplomatic approach, noting that Kyrie’s rhetoric was not okay. Furthermore, LeBron made it clear that he does not condone any hatred, of any kind.

“I don’t condone any hate to any kind, to any race… You guys know where I stand,” James said. “He apologized, but he caused some harm. I think it’s unfortunate. I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or you platform.”

Since that time, some have accused LeBron of throwing Kyrie under the bus. Of course, this is a nuanced conversation, but Twitter isn’t the place for that. As a result, many expressed disappointment with the Lakers superstar.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jeff Green #32 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on October 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

James Takes To Twitter

Today, James took to Twitter to clear the air about his comments. James noted that he does not approve of the Nets’ list of requirements for Kyrie’s return. He feels like it is a bridge too far, and that at the end of the day, Kyrie apologized. Overall, James believes Kyrie should get to play.

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information,” LeBron said. “And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.”

