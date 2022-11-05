Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kyrie Irving has been a trending topic recently. Since sharing the link to a film that contained antisemitic conspiracy theories, Irving has been scolded online and in real life.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Because of his actions, the team decided to suspend him for five games without pay. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

He also lost his relationship with the famous brand, Nike. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” stated the company.

Many NBA fans have hinted at boycotting the NBA along with Nike for how they have treated the pro-ball player. The hashtags “I Stand With Kyrie” and “Boycott The NBA” have been trending on Twitter.

If the WHOLE entire black NBA stick up for Kyrie what they gone do, suspended everybody? #BoycottTheNBA #IStandWithKyrie pic.twitter.com/oQq0EW7Zix — The Ghetto Hebrew (@flippa901) November 5, 2022

I don’t necessarily care about what Kyrie is saying. But I do care about being able to openly express your opinions. The NBA has shown, if you pose a threat in anyway to advertisers, they will silence you!#BoycottTheNBA #KyrieIrving https://t.co/h3db1fgw79 — Napoleon (@2022butin3022) November 5, 2022

Nonetheless, Irving issued an apology to everyone he might have affected. He shared a post with his 17.6 million Instagram followers. “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.”

Though he spoke his peace, the issue is far from settled. Sports reporters have continued asking other players how they feel regarding Irving’s gestures and consequences.

Lebron James, forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, spoke on the matter when asked. “I don’t condone any hate to any kind, to any race… You guys know where I stand.”

Lebron went on to say that he purposely didn’t air an episode of his show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, because of the hate conversation that took place.

“He apologized, but he caused some harm. I think it’s unfortunate. I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or you platform,” he added.

Listen to his statement below.