LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came into the opening night against the Golden State Warriors looking to avenge themselves from last season. One glance at the stat sheet would tell you that LeBron even had a good game with 31 points and 14 rebounds. Even AD and Russell Westbrook were solid. Unfortunately, the role players did nothing, which let Golden State win by 14.

At one point in the third quarter, the Warriors were up by a whopping 27 points. In the midst of this blowout, LeBron thought it would be a good idea to go up to Draymond Green, who was on the bench. Dray came out to talk to Bron, and it led to the two laughing hysterically, in the middle of a possession.

The clip of this immediately went viral on social media, with many calling Draymond out for being in love with LeBron. In the meantime, Andre Iguodala was on the bench making NSFW gestures that fans immediately picked up on. It was yet another example of how some have become exasperated with LeBron and Draymond’s Klutch Sports-inspired friendship.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to comment on what happened, and in the eyes of most, it was very corny. This is especially true when you consider how LeBron should be more focused on being a leader than a comedian to the other team.

After opening night, one thing is clear. This is going to be a rough season for Lakers fans.