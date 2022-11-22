Russell Westbrook has been one of the most scrutinized players in the entire league over the past couple of seasons. Of course, this mostly has to do with the fact that he hadn’t been great for the Lakers. With the team struggling, many felt like Russ needed to be traded.

Consequently, Darvin Ham decided to put Westbrook on the bench. As a sixth man, Russ has actually excelled, and over the last few games, the Lakers have looked pretty good. Additionally, there is now an improved narrative around Russ, with many seeing value in the star.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after a slam dunk against Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

As we noted recently, teams were beginning to call the Lakers about Russ. This is a stark contrast to earlier in the year when the Lakers couldn’t pay teams enough to take on that contract. The tables have officially turned, which is good news for the purple and gold.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers are officially closing trade talks regarding Russ. Originally, they were welcoming offers, but with Westbrook playing well, the team is going to ride it out with their point guard. Overall, the Lakers don’t want to mess with a good situation.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings up the ball during a 128-121 Lakers win over the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As it stands, the Lakers are 5-10 on the season. That is by no means a good record, however, the team is improving. Anthony Davis looks good, and while the team is in tough on this upcoming stretch, they have a chance to make some noise.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.

[Via]