Russell Westbrook hasn’t worked out so well in Los Angeles, much to the dismay of Lakers fans. Last year was a disaster and to start this season, the Lakers went on a five-game losing streak. Last game, however, the Lakers came out with the win, and it was mostly because Russ was allowed to play his game.

The twist here is that Russ had to do so while coming off of the bench. Head coach Darvin Ham believes Russ is better off on the second unit because it allows him to run the offense, as opposed to when he plays with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As it turns out, Ham was right and the Lakers might actually have some hope, after all. Today, Russ spoke about his new role, and according to ClutchPoints, Russ believes what he’s doing makes the most sense. At the end of the day, he just wants to help the team.

“When I’m in a right position to be able to help my teammates and make them better, it’s beneficial for everybody in my opinion,” Westbrook said. “My job is to find ways to keep making the team better, whatever that is…whether its assisting, scoring, rebounding, defending. I’m a person that prides myself on doing everything each and every night.”

The Lakers have one of the most difficult schedules in the entire NBA to start the season, which is certainly a factor behind their slow start. That said, the Lakers have a huge opportunity to get back in the win column and start building momentum, as the season goes on.

If Russ has a resurgence, then the Lakers might decide not to trade him. They could benefit from keeping their draft picks, and if Russ somehow pans out, then it would be a fantastic story for this team.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NBA.