Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers has been incredibly difficult. He has not been able to fit in with his teammates, and for the most part, he has looked disinterested. That was especially true yesterday as numerous videos showed Russ not participating in team huddles.

Some internet sleuths have figured out that this was not actually a big deal and that it’s simply part of his usual rituals. Either way, Russ has not been good in Los Angeles, and Darvin Ham is trying to figure out the best role for his point guard. Unfortunately, that new role includes a short-term demotion.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In new tweets from Adrian Wojnarowski, it was revealed that Darvin Ham is planning to have Russ come off the bench during the last preseason game of training camp. Essentially, the Lakers think this could be an ideal role for Russ, as it will allow him to be ball dominant with the second-unit.

No matter how you swing this, it is a demotion for the star point guard, although it could be temporary if he doesn’t gel with a secondary unit.

There's a hope that Westbrook can play freer and faster with ball in his hands on second unit — and have to worry less about fitting away from ball around the starting group. It is certainly an idea they'll continue to discuss with start of regular season next week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 14, 2022

