Russell Westbrook has been going through it over the past year. As soon as he began playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, it became clear that he did not fit in with the rest of the roster. Unfortunately, things never actually got any better for Westbrook, who struggled all throughout the season.

Last night, Westbrook played a preseason game with the rest of the Lakers’ starting unit, and once again, he was lackluster. He managed just five points, and he even disrespected the Lakers’ huddle on two separate occasions. It was an awful showing from the point guard, and it has fans wondering how much time Westbrook really has left with the team.

After the game, Russ decided to react to what happened in his own unique way. As you can see in the tweet below, Russ took to his IG story where he simply wrote “1 Peter 5:8.” If you were to look this bible verse up on Google, you would see that it basically means you have to be alert of your enemies because they are always trying to see you fail.

Russell Westbrook just posted this on his IG story.



And here’s what the ‘1 Peter 5:8’ verse from the Bible means: pic.twitter.com/H7UjSzd6k2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2022

It is an interesting way of looking at things, especially since most Lakers fans would prefer Russ plays well. For now, however, he seems disjointed, and things aren’t looking to be on the up-and-up.

