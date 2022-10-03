Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers struggled to forge any real chemistry last season. As many of you already know, Russ struggled from beyond the arc, and for the most part, he was incredibly ineffective on a nightly basis. It was Westbrook’s worst season as a pro, and at this point, it has affected his perception around the league.

Over the last summer, there have been various rumors regarding whether or not he would be traded. These rumors have persisted throughout training camp, and even with the season just a few weeks away, it seems increasingly likely that Russ could be traded if things don’t go swimmingly out of the gate.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In a new report from The Athletic, it was revealed that the Lakers almost sent Russ to the Indiana pacers along with two first-round picks. This would have brought back Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, which would immediately make the Lakers better. Instead of going through with it, General Manager Rob Pelinka decided it would be best to give Russ at least one more chance.

The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, per @ShamsCharania, @jovanbuha and @sam_amick



Rob Pelinka chose to "remain patient" to see how L.A. jells pic.twitter.com/fa5KFg4X6m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2022

Having said that, it seems like Russ will only be given about a month to figure it out. If it becomes apparent that the Lakers are no good with Russ on the roster, a trade could happen with extreme swiftness.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA world.