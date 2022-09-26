Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers did not have the most productive season last year. In fact, Westbrook was largely criticized for not taking good shots, all while having the worst efficiency of his career. It was not a fun time to be the point guard, and with all of the trade rumors going around, it is easy to see why he might be upset with the Lakers.

Having said that, Russ seems to be feeling alright heading into this season. He has a new head coach who is actually excited about playing him, and he even has some new teammates who appear eager to encourage him at every turn.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In a recent interview with ESPN, Russ spoke about the criticism he faced last year and whether or not it has affected him. As he explains, he is more worried about his family, than he is himself right now.

“I had to fight my response on how it affects the people close to me. To me, that was the important part,” Russ said. “Confidence is not something I lack. Yes, there were times last season that I wanted to play better — that I should’ve played better — but my confidence never wavers. Having bad games is part of the NBA, and I understand that.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Russ also noted that being booed by Lakers fans at home hurt his wife and kids. It was something he had never dealt with before, and it was most certainly a learning experience for him and his family.

Hopefully, Russ can change the narrative next season.

