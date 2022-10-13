Russell Westbrook’s first year in Los Angeles didn’t go as planned. The Lakers struggled to stay healthy, and for the most part, Westbrook was having the worst statistical year of his career. He was missing shots, missing defensive assignments, and most of the time, he simply looked lost out on the court.

Heading into this year, Westbrook has a new head coach in Darvin Ham, and he even has some new teammates. Unfortunately, this still hasn’t managed to wake Westbrook up. His preseason form has been lacking, to say the least, and fans aren’t convinced that he actually wants to be a member of the Lakers.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For instance, Russ was on the court for the Lakers last night as the team fielded its regular season starting lineup. Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, and LeBron James were all solid, while Russ could only manage five points in a loss.

Perhaps the worst part of it all was Westbrook ignoring the team’s huddle on two separate occasions. In the clips below, we see Beverley putting a huddle together, with Westbrook refusing to take part. Before the game, Russ was in his own little world while the rest of the Lakers tried to hype each other up. Body language is everything, and Russ seems to be over it in L.A.

Russell Westbrook ignoring the team huddle 👀😬 pic.twitter.com/3zrpBplZua — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) October 13, 2022

Anyone thinks this is awkward as well? Russ doesn't join the pre-game team huddle and seems to be just by himself.



Clip from Michael Morales/Instagram https://t.co/kaPZacrqRb pic.twitter.com/kqNfGEBUGW — Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) October 13, 2022

Russ has been part of numerous trade rumors while in Los Angeles, and that won’t change moving forward. It’s an unfortunate situation, and we’re sure the Lakers would rather just move on at this point.