Russell Westbrook is looking to bounce back this season after having one of the worst campaigns of his life last year. Westbrook is a player who has always been known for giving it his all, and fans were concerned over his poor play last year.

In addition to all of this, Westbrook now has to play with Patrick Beverley, who used to be his nemesis. These two went at it quite a bit and they had some bad things to say about each other in the media. With that being said, reporters have been curious about whether or not Russ feels like he has had to compromise who he is.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Russ was very adamant that things are fine between him and Beverley. As you can see in the tweet down below, Westbrook claimed to be an easygoing guy who has never held a grudge, especially not when it’s related to battling on the court.

“[There was] no process,” Westbrook said. “I’m an easygoing guy. I don’t hold grudges against anybody—life is too short. We’ve been blessed with too many opportunities and platforms to walk around and hold grudges. I just continue to move forward. Obviously, when I’m on the court, I don’t have any friends other than that basketball and the people that’s on my team, so I compete. Other than that, off the floor, I’m just a normal guy that likes to have fun.”

Russell Westbrook on not holding a grudge against Patrick Beverley over their competitive moments as opponents pic.twitter.com/YLzINDNleZ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 27, 2022

This should be good news for the Lakers, who will need everyone to be getting along if they want this season to work out. After last year, any improvement will be a massive improvement.