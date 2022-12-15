Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards to ever play the game of basketball. However, the last two years have stained his reputation. While playing for the Lakers, Westbrook has not been at his best. Although, many believe it is simply the situation he has been thrust into.

There is certainly some proof to back this up. For example, Russ has become infinitely better since coming off the bench. As the leader of the Lakers’ second unit, Russ can now be the ball-dominant player he was always meant to be. It has led to improved stats, as well as improved results.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers waits for the play during a pause in play during the second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on December 7, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

Consequently, trade talks surrounding Russ have died down considerably. Just a few months ago, it really seemed like the Lakers wanted nothing more than to just get rid of Russ. Now, however, it seems like they are dead set on keeping him, no matter what.

In a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, it was revealed that the Lakers fully intend on keeping Russ past the trade deadline. Overall, this is good news for Russ. He has ultimately changed the narrative around him, which means his free agency period will go much smoother.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Lakers and Westbrook still have a lot of work to do. As it stands, the Lakers are 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 11-16. Needless to say, they need to be a lot better if they want to make the playoffs.

