Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors Get Final Nail In The Coffin
Russell Westbrook is finding his rhythm in Los Angeles.
Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards to ever play the game of basketball. However, the last two years have stained his reputation. While playing for the Lakers, Westbrook has not been at his best. Although, many believe it is simply the situation he has been thrust into.
There is certainly some proof to back this up. For example, Russ has become infinitely better since coming off the bench. As the leader of the Lakers’ second unit, Russ can now be the ball-dominant player he was always meant to be. It has led to improved stats, as well as improved results.
Russell Westbrook Trade Talks
Consequently, trade talks surrounding Russ have died down considerably. Just a few months ago, it really seemed like the Lakers wanted nothing more than to just get rid of Russ. Now, however, it seems like they are dead set on keeping him, no matter what.
In a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, it was revealed that the Lakers fully intend on keeping Russ past the trade deadline. Overall, this is good news for Russ. He has ultimately changed the narrative around him, which means his free agency period will go much smoother.
The Lakers and Westbrook still have a lot of work to do. As it stands, the Lakers are 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 11-16. Needless to say, they need to be a lot better if they want to make the playoffs.
