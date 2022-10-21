Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second-straight loss to start the season. They were playing against the Los Angeles Clippers, and they had one of the worst shooting nights in recent memory. Russell Westbrook couldn’t even get a field goal, and his two-point performance was one of the most pitiful things we have seen in a long time.

Analysts are simply flabbergasted by how awful the Lakers are right now. In fact, Stephen A. Smith went on a spirited rant on First Take today where he ripped the Lakers for how bad they have been. As you can see down below, Smith said that some of the players should find a new job in construction.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“They’re awful. The Lakers are just awful at shooting the basketball,” Smith said. “Construction workers don’t have nothing on these brick layers in Southern California.”

The Lakers have had shooting issues every since LeBron showed up in 2018. Rob Pelinka has done nothing to address the situation, and it remains to be seen if he will ever do his job. Needless to say, a Russell Westbrook trade needs to be the priority right now.

.@stephenasmith did not hold back on the Lakers 👀



"They're awful. The Lakers are just awful at shooting the basketball. … Construction workers don't have nothing on these brick layers in Southern California." pic.twitter.com/kqnDOqSRJa — First Take (@FirstTake) October 21, 2022

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.