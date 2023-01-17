LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. As of right now, he is 38 years old, and he is still playing at an incredibly high level. Additionally, he is just 315 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record. Once LeBron breaks that record, many will be having new conversations about him.

Once again, LeBron had a fantastic game, last night. His Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets, and he put up 48 points in the process. Overall, it was one of those matches that just proves how unmatched his longevity truly is. No one in the history of the league has ever been this good for this long.

Lakers forward LeBron James does a celebratory dance after sinking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook shot before a game with the 76ers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LeBron And Father Time

LeBron is so old that he is now playing against the sons of men he’s already played against. A prime example of this is Jabari Smith Jr., whose father played in the NBA when James was just a rookie. In fact, LeBron’s first-ever game was against the Sacramento Kings, who boasted Smith’s talents.

Smith Jr. was quick to remind LeBron of that during a fun viral moment on the court. Below, you can see Smith Jr. interacting with the Lakers superstar. This is where he reveals that his father played James in his first game back in 2003. LeBron was simply dumbfounded, and it was only made funnier when Smith said “You feel old, don’t you?”

"You feel old, don't you?" 🤣



Jabari Smith Jr. had a fun fact for LeBron 😂#CenterCourt pic.twitter.com/0HCJ5N8nAH — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 17, 2023

Despite his age, James is playing as if he is still in his prime. His production is simply superb, and we cannot wait to see what else James does this season.

