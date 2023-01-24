Bronny James Jr. is currently in his final year at Sierra Canyon. Subsequently, he will be going to college where he is expected to play just one season. Overall, Bronny looks like a player who could make the NBA, with some scouts saying he will be a first-round pick.

For now, it is being reported that Bronny has three schools in mind. Those schools are none other than USC, Oregon, and even Ohio State. There is no telling where he will go just yet, although LeBron James seems to believe that Bronny could easily get in wherever he wants.

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School looks on during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny Flexes His Kicks

As the son of a famous athlete, James has been able to acquire some incredible sneakers over the years. He has shown these shoes off at times, and fans have always been impressed. Back in 2020, he flexed a “Shattered Backboard” Travis Scott Off-White Air Jordan 1, which was obviously a custom.

Thanks to a recent tweet from @KicksFinder on Twitter, these shoes have resurfaced on social media. As you can see down below, the kicks are actually patent leather and contain that white, black, and orange color scheme that made the “Shattered Backboard” look famous. Moreover, we have the backward swoosh and some of those classic Off-White details.

What are your thoughts on these customs worn by Bronny James? 💬 pic.twitter.com/Rap12EaGla — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) January 23, 2023

For hardcore sneakerheads, these will likely be a pass simply because they are not official. However, you can tell that Bronny has already established his taste in footwear. Who knows? Perhaps some day he will have his own signature sneaker.

As always, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

[Via]