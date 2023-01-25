Bronny James Jr. is currently in the midst of deciding on where he will go to college next year. Of course, he is one of the most hyped recruits in his class. Although some believe this is due to his name, it is actually because he is very good.

Overall, Bronny has improved with every single game, and coaches love his poise. From defense to offense, James is showcasing his two-way abilities. If you are a fan of the kid, then you will certainly be happy to know that some scouts have him as a future NBA first-round pick.

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School shoots a free throw during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny & The Recruiters

With Bronny looking to find a new school, numerous coaches and recruiters have been trying to contact him. However, it’s reportedly been very difficult to do so. In a report from Legion Hoops, it was revealed that there are numerous PR hurdles in order to get in a room with Bronny. Essentially, coaches must go through Savannah James first. Although, it isn’t easy to get to her either.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom,” the coach said. “You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

LeBron and Savannah understand just how famous and in-demand Bronny is right now. As a result, they are simply trying to protect him. However, that has evidently rubbed at least one coach the wrong way. Regardless, James is likely going to USC, Ohio State, or Oregon, so most recruiting is a moot point, anyway.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

