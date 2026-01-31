Costco Nike SB Causes Chaos At Costco's After Shock Release

BY Ben Atkinson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: People shop for groceries ahead of Thanksgiving at Costco Wholesale in East Harlem on November 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
The Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low "Grey Fog" caused absolute chaos at eight Costco locations nationwide with massive crowds.

Nike SB and Kirkland Signature just pulled off one of the wildest sneaker releases in recent memory. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS "Grey Fog" collaboration dropped exclusively at eight Costco warehouse locations across the country.

Sneakerheads descended on these big-box stores like never before, creating scenes that looked more like Supreme drops than wholesale shopping. This unprecedented release strategy caught the entire sneaker community off guard and sparked absolute mayhem.

Inside The Costco Nike SB Surprise

The release was extremely limited, with units available at only eight specific warehouse locations nationwide. Costco didn't sell these through their website, keeping the release purely in-store.

The eight locations included warehouses in Laguna Niguel, Los Feliz, San Francisco, Beaverton, Portland, Kirkland, Queens, and Brooklyn. Once the limited inventory sold out at each location, no additional stock would be made available.

Nike and Costco made it clear that no SNKRS or skate shop release was expected. This meant if you wanted the Kirkland x Nike SB Dunks, you had to physically show up to one of these Costco locations. The exclusivity and scarcity drove demand through the roof before doors even opened.

Thousands Show Up For The Costco Dunks

The Brooklyn Costco location turned into absolute pandemonium as hundreds of people lined up for their chance. Video footage showed crowds swarming pallets of Nike SB boxes stacked in the warehouse.

People were frantically grabbing boxes and checking StockX on their phones to see resale prices in real time. The scene looked chaotic, with shoppers pushing through crowds to secure their pairs. Costco employees struggled to maintain order as the sneaker frenzy unfolded.

This wasn't your typical Costco shopping experience, it was straight sneaker chaos. The crowds proved just how powerful limited releases remain in the sneaker world.

Steph Curry Shows Up For Costco Nike SB Dunks

Even NBA superstar Steph Curry made an appearance at one of the Costco locations to grab a pair. Video captured Curry walking through the warehouse with a Costco employee, casually shopping for the limited Nike SBs.

The four-time NBA champion wanted in on the action just like everyone else. Seeing a global icon like Curry lining up at Costco for sneakers shows how viral this release became.

His presence only added more fuel to the hype surrounding these collaborative Dunks. When one of the biggest athletes on the planet shows up, you know the release hit different.

