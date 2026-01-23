Future Shows Support To Kai Cenat And Vivet At Paris Fashion Week

Future just gave Kai Cenat a massive co-sign on Instagram. The rap superstar posted a photo with the streamer at Paris Fashion Week. His caption simply read "...IM PROUD OF U."

This public support means everything for Cenat's new clothing brand Vivet. Getting recognition from a fashion icon like Future validates his creative pivot. The post quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Kai Cenat made his Paris Fashion Week debut carrying his Vivet journal. The streamer was taking notes and soaking in the atmosphere. This marks a major moment for his newly launched fashion venture.

Cenat recently announced Vivet through a dramatic 23-minute YouTube video titled "I Quit." The announcement left fans confused about whether he was leaving streaming. It turned out to be the reveal of his fashion brand.

The streamer traveled to Italy documenting the process of creating denim. His passion for fashion design became clear throughout that entire video. Now he's also taking those ambitions to one of fashion's biggest stages.

Paris Fashion Week represents the pinnacle of global fashion industry events. Also Cenat's presence there shows he's serious about building Vivet into something real. Overall it's not just a merch drop or quick cash grab.

Kai Cenat Vivet Clothing Brand

Getting Future's public support is huge for Kai Cenat as he tries to transition from streaming into the fashion world. Future also isn't just any rapper. He's a legitimate style icon who's collaborated with major brands and influenced streetwear culture for over a decade.

When someone at that level shares their pride publicly, it opens doors that would otherwise stay closed for someone coming from outside the fashion industry. The comments section filling up with verified accounts and others. Overall it shows that Future's co-sign is already creating a ripple effect.