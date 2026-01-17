Wicked - Song by Future

When Future dropped the mixtape Purple Reign back in 2016, it felt as though Future was at the peak of his powers. The album was filled with melancholic ballads and some absolute bangers. One of those bangers was "Wicked." There were lots of criticisms of this song when it first came out. After all, the hook is extremely repetitive, and there are times when you can't even understand what Future is saying. However, that does not take away from the joy you feel while hearing this. The song makes you feel like you're on top of the world. There isn't a single song where Future sounds cooler than this. He is one of hip-hop's best hitmakers, and "Wicked" is an example of how sometimes, less is more.

Release Date: January 17, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Purple Reign

Quotable Lyrics from Wicked

I fill a one liter up with Xannies

This continental and it's panoramic

It's complimentary to the savages

You fuck around with me, it be a tragedy

I want green, green, green, all asparagus

I drink lean, lean, lean it ain't embarassing

Awards & Commercial Performance

This song did not win any awards, although it was always a long shot to be in those conversations. However, the commercial performance for the track was solid. It peaked at 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, the track eventually went platinum in the United States, cementing Future as one of our most prolific hitmakers.

Future has always been a consistent fan favorite on HotNewHipHop, so it should come as no surprise that our readers were huge fans of this song. "Future is one of the best of our generation. All he does is drop classics. This whole tape is FLAMES!" one reader wrote. "Future run the fuck out of trap. Between this and 4/4 I'm good on music til whatever Cole dropping in February," said another.

However, it wasn't all positivity in our comments section. There were some fans who felt like the song was simply too basic and mediocre to be taken seriously. One fan even said, "i like future but this song sucks." Another was seething while listening to the song, saying, "swear you n****s hype anything up. this shit is so average. dude is just mumbling shit on a boring beat. metro and future can do better than this."