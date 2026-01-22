Fivio Foreign Disses Kai Cenat For Getting Into Fashion

Fivio Foreign is keeping it blunt, and this time, Kai Cenat is the one catching stray shots. The Brooklyn rapper recently sat down with DJ Akademiks for an interview where the conversation drifted toward Kai’s growing interest in fashion. With Paris Fashion Week buzzing and Cenat actively promoting his new brand Vivet, the topic felt timely. But Fivio wasn’t exactly impressed with the direction Kai seems to be heading.

“He gotta stop moving like Ye, he gotta get his own character,” Fivio said, suggesting that Kai’s aesthetic feels a little too inspired by Kanye West. Akademiks pushed back slightly, saying he didn’t even see it as a “Ye movement,” but more of a general fashion wave. Fivio doubled down. “Don’t nobody move like that but Ye. That s*** ain’t it.”

Akademiks added some perspective, pointing out how different fashion is from hip-hop. In music, he said, anyone can carve out a lane as long as the records connect and the community supports them. Fashion, on the other hand, often comes with gatekeepers and industry approval. Still, Akademiks admitted that Kai’s popularity alone could translate into major sales. If Cenat dropped clothing today, he believes it could easily move millions.

Fivio Foreign Not On Board With Kai Cenat's Fashion Movement

The comments arrive as Kai continues his very public pivot into fashion. He’s been vocal about wanting to grow, evolve, and improve different areas of his life, even if that means stepping outside his comfort zone. During Paris Fashion Week, he was spotted carrying around a Vivet journal, leaning fully into the moment. While some fans respect the transparency, others have criticized the rollout as performative.

Online reactions to Fivio’s take were split. One user claimed Kai copied Kanye’s entire Donda-era look, while another said he was “stealing Ye’s whole flow.” Others fired back at Fivio, questioning his relevance and motives. Meanwhile, some fans defended Kai, arguing that chasing growth shouldn’t come with nonstop backlash.