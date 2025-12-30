6ix9ine Calls Kai Cenat's Ex "Ugly" And Promises He Can Do Better

Kai Cenat announced that he and Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah were ending their relationship in a post on X, last week.

6ix9ine spoke on Kai Cenat's relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah, during a recent appearance on One Night with Steiny. In doing so, he labeled Gigi "ugly as f*ck" and told Cenat to join him in Miami to meet some more attractive women. Cenat announced his split from Gigi, last week.

"I would speak to him if that was my boy. That b*tch is hit. That b*tch is ugly as f*ck. You being at your level, you shouldn’t even be with that b*tch," 6ix9ine began, before joking that the interviewer has been with more attractive women. "So, my thing is like, come to Miami..." From there, 6ix9ine theorized that Cenat's girl wouldn't have remained loyal regardless of their breakup.

When Akademiks TV shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans called out 6ix9ine for his disrespectful tone in the replies. "This ain't right , she might be wrong but they should talk about her like this. .and what if they fix things ??" one user wrote. Another added: "She ain’t chopped but she ain’t all that either he can easily upgrade."

Did Kai Cenat's Ex Cheat On Him?

Kai Cenat originally confirmed he and Gigi had broken up in a post on social media, Saturday. "I'm single I will never be in another relationship again," he wrote. The announcement quickly amassed millions of views, with fans expressing their shock in the replies. Afterward, theories about the reason for their split began circulating online.

Eventually, fans began claiming that she cheated on him with NBA YoungBoy, but she dropped a statement on her Instagram Story setting the record straight. "I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE twitter post is insane," she wrote. "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man... play that sympathetic role somewhere else, pls." Kai Cenat has yet to address the situation further.

