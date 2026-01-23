Nike Mind 001 Dropping In New "Mineral Slate" Colorway

Nike is dropping the Mind 001 in a stunning new "Mineral Slate" colorway. This release represents Nike's bold entry into neuroscience-based footwear innovation. The Mind 001 isn't just another slip-on shoe.

KicksFinder reports the Nike Mind 001 "Mineral Slate" is going to be releasing on April 1st, 2026.

The design aims to enhance focus, calm, and mindfulness through unique sensory stimulation. Nike engineered this footwear to activate thousands of sensory receptors throughout the human foot. This creates a connection between your body and mind during wear.

The "Mineral Slate" colorway features a rich teal-green hue. Bright orange accents on the outsole provide striking contrast. The color palette evokes natural elements and grounding energy.

Nike's Mind technology focuses on barefoot-like sensory experiences. The textured footbed stimulates pressure points with every step. This constant feedback helps wearers achieve a more mindful state.

The slip-on design makes the Mind 001 very accessible. No laces mean you can quickly transition between activities. The minimalist upper keeps the focus on functionality over flash.

Nike developed this shoe with input from neuroscience researchers. The goal was creating footwear that supports mental wellness. Physical comfort meets psychological benefits in one innovative shoe.

Nike Mind 001 "Mineral Slate"

The Nike Mind 001 in "Mineral Slate" has this really soothing deep teal color that immediately catches your eye. The whole upper is made from what looks like a smooth, almost foam-like material that wraps around your foot like a cozy shell.

There's subtle perforations across the top and sides for ventilation, along with a small embossed Swoosh that keeps the branding understated. The insole has this cool "NIKE MIND" text in orange with circular pod details visible through the translucent areas, which hints at the sensory technology inside.

The outsole is where things get interesting with those bright orange rubber pods arranged in a pattern that looks almost massage-like. The shoe has this organic, wavy texture along the sides that makes it feel alive and natural rather than rigid and structured.