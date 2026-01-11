News
nike mind
Sneakers
Hiroshi Fujiwara Teases Nike Mind x Fragment Collaboration Via Instagram
Hiroshi Fujiwara teases an upcoming Fragment x Nike Mind 001 collaboration on Instagram featuring black upper.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 11, 2026
Sneakers
Nike Mind 001 Exclusive Unboxing Experience
Early unboxing of the Nike Mind 001 reveals the awesome neuroscience-based sneaker with 22 new sensory nodes.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 11, 2026