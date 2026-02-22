Plies Goes Viral Hilariously Reviewing Nike Mind 002 Sneakers In Car

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
4th Annual Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike Show
FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA - JUNE 07: Plies performs during the 4th Annual Rick Ross Car &amp; Bike Show at The Promise Land on June 07, 2025 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Plies went viral hilariously reviewing the Nike Mind 002 sneakers while squeezing the orange pressure nodes like stress balls in his car.

Rapper Plies created comedy gold while unboxing the Nike Mind 002 sneakers in his car. The clip shows him squeezing the shoe's orange pressure nodes nonstop. He treated the sensory features like stress balls while laughing hysterically throughout.

The black and crimson Nike Mind 002 features unusual orange nodes on the outsole. Nike designed these raised bubble-like pods to stimulate foot sensors during workouts. The brand claims they enhance mental focus through sensory neuroscience connecting body and brain.

Plies brought peak Florida energy to his informal sneaker review commentary. He squeezed the nodes repeatedly making exaggerated "ooh" and "ahh" sounds. His reaction suggested they felt weirdly satisfying or therapeutic beyond their intended purpose.

The Nike Mind line launched in January 2026 retailing for $95 per pair. The shoes aim to improve pre-workout mental preparation through foot stimulation technology. Sensory neuroscience research inspired the innovative pressure node design throughout the outsole.

Plies turned the unconventional design feature into non-stop entertainment for his followers. He wasn't doing serious tech breakdown just clowning the shoes hilariously. The clip blew up with people quoting laughing emojis calling it classic Plies.

In a separate video he joked the shoes squeaked so loud he thought someone was following him. He mentioned almost grabbing his gun due to the clicking sounds. That humor adds just another layer to his Nike Mind 002 experience.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” Gets 2026 Release Date

Plies Reviews Nike Mind 002

The Nike Mind 002 looks pretty normal until you flip them over and see those wild orange nodes. Those bright hyper crimson pressure pods absolutely stand out against the black upper.

Nike claims they stimulate your feet to help mental focus which sounds kind of sci-fi. The concept draws from actual sensory neuroscience connecting physical touch to brain activity. At $95 they're priced reasonably for Nike's experimental tech footwear category.

The nodes are what make these so unusual and why Plies couldn't stop squeezing them. They do look satisfying to press even if their actual effectiveness is questionable. Plies accidentally became the funniest product tester Nike never asked for.

Read More: Brent Faiyaz Flexes Audemars Piguet Royal Oak After Album Drop

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
fragment-x-nike-mind-002-sneaker-news Sneakers Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh Wears Fragment x Nike Mind 002 For Super Bowl Media
nike-mind-1 Sneakers Nike Mind 001 Exclusive Unboxing Experience
nike-mind-001-mineral-slate-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Mind 001 Dropping In New "Mineral Slate" Colorway
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0