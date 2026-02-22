Plies Goes Viral Hilariously Reviewing Nike Mind 002 Sneakers In Car

Rapper Plies created comedy gold while unboxing the Nike Mind 002 sneakers in his car. The clip shows him squeezing the shoe's orange pressure nodes nonstop. He treated the sensory features like stress balls while laughing hysterically throughout.

The black and crimson Nike Mind 002 features unusual orange nodes on the outsole. Nike designed these raised bubble-like pods to stimulate foot sensors during workouts. The brand claims they enhance mental focus through sensory neuroscience connecting body and brain.

Plies brought peak Florida energy to his informal sneaker review commentary. He squeezed the nodes repeatedly making exaggerated "ooh" and "ahh" sounds. His reaction suggested they felt weirdly satisfying or therapeutic beyond their intended purpose.

The Nike Mind line launched in January 2026 retailing for $95 per pair. The shoes aim to improve pre-workout mental preparation through foot stimulation technology. Sensory neuroscience research inspired the innovative pressure node design throughout the outsole.

Plies turned the unconventional design feature into non-stop entertainment for his followers. He wasn't doing serious tech breakdown just clowning the shoes hilariously. The clip blew up with people quoting laughing emojis calling it classic Plies.

In a separate video he joked the shoes squeaked so loud he thought someone was following him. He mentioned almost grabbing his gun due to the clicking sounds. That humor adds just another layer to his Nike Mind 002 experience.

Plies Reviews Nike Mind 002

The Nike Mind 002 looks pretty normal until you flip them over and see those wild orange nodes. Those bright hyper crimson pressure pods absolutely stand out against the black upper.

Nike claims they stimulate your feet to help mental focus which sounds kind of sci-fi. The concept draws from actual sensory neuroscience connecting physical touch to brain activity. At $95 they're priced reasonably for Nike's experimental tech footwear category.

The nodes are what make these so unusual and why Plies couldn't stop squeezing them. They do look satisfying to press even if their actual effectiveness is questionable. Plies accidentally became the funniest product tester Nike never asked for.